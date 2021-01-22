This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.97. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
