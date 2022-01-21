 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A -1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

