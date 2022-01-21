Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A -1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
