For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 5.04. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
