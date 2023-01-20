 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

