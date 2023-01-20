Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
