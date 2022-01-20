This evening's outlook for Winona: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
