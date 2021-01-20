Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.