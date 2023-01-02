This evening's outlook for Winona: Freezing rain in the evening...changing to rain. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
