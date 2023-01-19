Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.