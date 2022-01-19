Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Most likely…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature …