Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.