This evening in Winona: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
