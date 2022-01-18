For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 2F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . A -7-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
