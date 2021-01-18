Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 10.79. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 32 degrees is toda…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is exp…
This evening in Winona: Periods of snow. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a co…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degre…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.49. A 9-degree …
Winona's evening forecast: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW…
For the drive home in Winona: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tem…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…