Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.