Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.