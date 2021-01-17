Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.54. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
