This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms in the evening, with occasional rain or snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
