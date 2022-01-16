Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.