 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona's evening forecast: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News