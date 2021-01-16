Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.