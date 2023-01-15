 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

