This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
