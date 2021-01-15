 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

