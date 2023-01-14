For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bare…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 25 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day…