Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Periods of snow. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Winona Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

