This evening in Winona: Periods of snow. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Winona Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona