Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bare…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 25 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Today's con…