Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

