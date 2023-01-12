 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

