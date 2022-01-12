Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.