Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

