Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% …
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A 4-degree low is forecasted. …