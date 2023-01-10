Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Light freezing rain. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.