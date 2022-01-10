Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.