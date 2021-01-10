 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News