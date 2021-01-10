For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
