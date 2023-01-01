 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Winona

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News