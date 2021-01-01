 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.42. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

