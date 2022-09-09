Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN
