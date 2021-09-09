Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Winona. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.