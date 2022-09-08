The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degree…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 …
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Part…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It lo…