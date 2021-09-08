Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.