Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.