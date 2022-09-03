Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Winona, MN

Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.