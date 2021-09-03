Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 deg…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% c…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain …
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You m…
For the drive home in Winona: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 deg…