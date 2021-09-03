 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

