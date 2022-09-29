Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Winona, MN

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.