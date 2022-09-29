Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona…
Winona's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…