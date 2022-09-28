Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022
