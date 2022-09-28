Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

