It will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 de…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 d…
For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will …
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's co…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona co…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.