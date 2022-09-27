Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expe…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.