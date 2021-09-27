It will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 de…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's co…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will …
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona co…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We w…