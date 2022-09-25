 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

