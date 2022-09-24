Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.