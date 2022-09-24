Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Winona, MN
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
