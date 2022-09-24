 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News