Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.