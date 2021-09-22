 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

